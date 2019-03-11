BofAML lowers IPG estimates on trade headwinds

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers its IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) estimates for the first half of 2019 by about 20% citing lingering headwinds from the US-China trade war.

The firm notes that IPGP is more dependent on the capital investment cycle than during the last China slowdown and that the auto industry is in the early stages of a downgurn.

But BofAML expects a recovery in the second half of the year and into 2020.

Rating maintained at Neutral with a $153 target.