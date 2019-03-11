Southwest Airlines lower amid safety scrutiny

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is down 2.47% after the spotlight in the industry turns to safety following the fatal Boeing 737 Max 8 crash.

Southwest operates 31 Boeing 737 Max 8s. The company told Reuters that it's in contact with Boeing about the probe on the 737 Max 8s.

Separately, Southwest was warned by the FAA yesterday on the safety risk of an extended contract standoff with its mechanics union.

Previously: Boeing -9% as China suspends 737 MAX 8 operations (March 11)

Previously: More ground 737 MAX 8s; Black box found (March 11)