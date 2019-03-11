Barrick withdraws Newmont bid, will form Nevada JV instead

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) say they will create a joint venture combining their respective mining operations and assets in Nevada, ending Barrick's hostile bid to buy its mining rival.

The companies say the JV will allow them to capture an estimated $500M in average annual pre-tax synergies in the first five full years of the combination, which is projected to total $5B pre-tax net present value1 over 20 years.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), which is scheduled to merge with Newmont, says it welcomes the JV as well as the announcement that Barrick will pull its proposal to acquire Newmont.