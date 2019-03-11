J&J's Stelara shows positive action in late-stage UC study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, UNIFI, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's STELARA (ustekinumab) for the maintenance treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at ECCO in Copenhagen.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significantly greater proportion of patients in the treatment group remaining in clinical remission at one year compared to placebo. Specifically, 44% of patients treated with subcutaneous injections of STELARA every eight weeks and 38% of those receiving subcutaneous injections every 12 weeks achieved clinical remission at week 44 (52 weeks after intravenous induction) compared to 24% for placebo (p<0.001).

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.