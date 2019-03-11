MRI Interventions collaborates with Voyager Therapeutics for V-TAG device

MRI Interventions (OTCQB:MRIC) collaborates with Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to design, manufacture and supply the Variable Trajectory Array Guide, or V-TAG, neurosurgical device for Voyager.

Under the collaboration, Voyager transferred its existing 510(k) clearance for the V-TAG device to MRI Interventions who will manufacture and supply the device as a choice for neurosurgeons, along with MRI’s Clearpoint system, for use in Voyager’s RESTORE-1 Phase 2 trial of its VY-AADC gene therapy program for Parkinson’s disease.

MRI Interventions will currently supply the V-TAG device only to trained Voyager clinical sites.