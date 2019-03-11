Biggest investors in JPMorgan ETFs are JPMorgan clients: WSJ

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) clients have helped to make JPMorgan ETFs the 10th-largest ETF issuer. By the end of 2018, JPMorgan affiliates owned 53% of the firm's ETF assets.

Among the 10 largest ETF issuers, no other ETF issuer brings its own assets on the same scale as JPMorgan, the Wall Street Journal reports.

That, in itself, isn't against the law, assuming it discloses potential conflicts, and may be a good thing for investors as affiliated funds and services often charge lower fees.

The practice, though, increases competing financial incentives and may make the ETF industry, known for its transparency, more complicated and opaque.

JPMorgan says it provides "robust disclosure" to wealth management clients relating to conflicts. A company spokeswoman says switching clients to the JPMorgan ETFs, though, saved clients 10%-60% in feed vs. competing ETFs.