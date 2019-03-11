Viveve completes enrollment in VIVEVE II trial

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) has completed enrollment in its VIVEVE II trial, a randomized, double-blinded study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology for the improvement of sexual function in women following vaginal childbirth.

The trial has enrolled 250 subjects at 19 clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada. The primary efficacy endpoint is the mean change from baseline in the total FSFI (Female Sexual Function Index) at 12 months.

A final 12-month data read-out is anticipated at the end of the Q1 next year.