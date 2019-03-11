Retail sales winners and losers

Retail sales rose 2.3% in January on a year-over-year comparison. Retail sales were 3.7% higher after backing out the auto and gas station categories.

Categories showing a little bit of unexpected strength during a month impacted to a degree by the government shutdown include restaurants/drinking places (+0.7% M/M, +5.4% Y/Y), health/personal care stores (+1.6% M/M, +2.8% Y/Y) and home improvement/building material stores (+3.3% M/M, +8.7% Y/Y). Those marks aren't bad for companies like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Sally Beauty Holding (NYSE:SBH), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). On the down side, electronics stores (-0.3% M/M, -3.3% Y/Y) and furniture stores (-1.2% M/M, -2.7% Y/Y) turned in a disappointing month. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH), Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) and Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) are among the retailers with eyes on that trend.

