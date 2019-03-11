Antero Midstream, Antero Midstream GP approve simplification deal

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) and Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) say their shareholders voted to approve their previously announced simplification transaction.

The combined entity will be called Antero Midstream and its common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the AM ticker symbol on March 13.

"Structured as a C-Corp for both governance and tax purposes, we believe New AM will be a best-in-class midstream infrastructure corporation with enhanced appeal to institutional investors and valuable shareholder rights," says Chairman and CEO Paul Rady.