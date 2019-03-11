Bristol-Myers not quite there in convincing shareholders on merits of Celgene deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) met with sell-side analysts on Friday, March 8, as part of its campaign to sell the merits of its announced $74B bid for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), a deal that lacks support from key shareholders.

According to Wolfe's Tim Anderson, there continues to be "uneasiness" among stockholders about the supposed benefits of the transaction and if BMY management can deliver on the projected upside.

There are apparently three areas that concern investors: the Revlimid patent cliff, a potential switch to smaller buyouts and the elimination of any bids for BMY.

Analysts say that BMY told them that no deals are "on the table" for a suitor to acquire it, leading Mr. Anderson to speculate that possibly an informal offer has been floated.

Some observers believe BMY wants to acquire CELG to prevent itself from being acquired, especially considering that sales growth for top seller Opdivo may moderate in 2020 and beyond.

Another aspect of the situation that has everyone's attention is the apparent lack of a "Plan B" for BMY if the CELG deal falls through. Mr. Anderson believes that it will have to switch from early-stage to late-stage buyouts to boost growth if this happens.

Shareholders will vote on the deal next month.