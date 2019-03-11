Highlights from Bloomin' Brands' analyst day presentation

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) provides a business update as part of its analyst day presentation today.

One of the key messages from Bloomin' management is that the "inflection point" for growth and margin has arrived.

The consumer shift from dining in home is expected to provide an opportunity for the company.

Bloomin' Brands provided some long-term targets - including U.S. comparable sales growth of +1.5% to +2.0%, total shareholder return of 10% to 15%. adjusted operating margin expansion of ~50 bps per year and systemwide net restaurant growth of 20 to 40 units per year.

SEC Form 8-K