Oppenheimer confident on Ulta Beauty ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer recommends buying any dip in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) later this week if shares are volatile following the retailer's earnings report.

"We overall expect another strong holiday delivery and believe recent competitive developments bode well for ULTA's ability to continue gaining share in 2019 and beyond," says Oppenheimer ahead of the print.

"In our opinion, even following the recent rally, shares are not stretched at a relative P/E of 1.48x, below historical averages."

Ulta Beauty is reiterated as a top pick at the firm.