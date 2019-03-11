Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) rises 1.1% in premarket trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst Mark Wilde boosts his rating on the stock to outperform from market perform and says demand for wood should improve heading into the the spring construction season.

With lean inventories across the supply chain, "improved demand should translate into stronger lumber prices," Wilde wrote.

Also, Weyerhaeuser, trading "well below our prudent $34/share estimate of net asset value," offers "an attractive entry point."

