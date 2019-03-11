California considers PUC overhaul after PG&E bankruptcy - WSJ

California's Gov. Newsom is weighing an overhaul of the state's regulator of power and water companies as he and other state leaders prepare for another wildfire season following the bankruptcy declaration of PG&E (NYSE:PCG), California's largest utility, WSJ reports.

Newsom discussed the idea at a meeting last week with legislative leaders and analysts from S&P Global Ratings, and said he is considering a new president of the Public Utilities Commission and that a plan for an overhaul could come in a matter of weeks, according to the report.

S&P reportedly said in the meeting it could downgrade the state’s other investor-owned utilities, Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) and San Diego Gas & Electric (NYSE:SRE), to junk status by the start of wildfire season in June if lawmakers or regulators failed to take "concrete steps" to limit the risk to utilities under the state's current regulatory framework.

An S&P downgrade to junk could lead to higher borrowing costs for the utilities as well as more expensive contracts with power suppliers and vendors.