Edwards Lifesciences invests in transcatheter device makers

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has agreed to pay $35M for the exclusive right to acquire Corvia Medical, the developer of a CE-Mark'd transcatheter device, called InterAtrial Shunt, designed to treat heart failure with preserved or mid-range ejection fraction via providing continuous decompression of the left atrium. A pivotal study in the U.S. is in process.

The company has also acquired certain assets of Mitralign, a developer of an investigational transcatheter annuloplasty system designed to treat functional mitral and tricuspid regurgitation (the valves don't completely close which allows some blood to flow back into heart chamber).

Additional details are not disclosed. Edwards says the transactions will not impact its 2019 guidance.