MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +109% .

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) +45% on clinical update from first Tay-Sachs disease patient dosed with AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) +43% .

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +28% as first participant was enrolled in the RECOVERY study, a new Phase 3 study of Tonmya.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) +26% ahead of its corporate presentation.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +19% on positive results from Cell2in collaboration.

DropCar (NASDAQ:DCAR) +18% .

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +13% on receiving a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowing its patent application covering techniques to expedite joins of large database tables.

ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT) +12% on announcing that USPTO has granted two new design patents that cover ToughBuilt's ruggedized mobile devices, which are valid for a period of 15 years.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) +12% as ContraPest has completed initial trials in hosted poultry farms and will begin first commercial application in egg production facilities in California's central valley.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +11% .

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +9% .

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) +9% on being acquired by Nvidia.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) +9% .

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) +8% .

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +8% .

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) +6% .