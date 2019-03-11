MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +109%.
Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) +45% on clinical update from first Tay-Sachs disease patient dosed with AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) +43%.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +28% as first participant was enrolled in the RECOVERY study, a new Phase 3 study of Tonmya.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) +26% ahead of its corporate presentation.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +19% on positive results from Cell2in collaboration.
DropCar (NASDAQ:DCAR) +18%.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +13% on receiving a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowing its patent application covering techniques to expedite joins of large database tables.
ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT) +12% on announcing that USPTO has granted two new design patents that cover ToughBuilt's ruggedized mobile devices, which are valid for a period of 15 years.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) +12% as ContraPest has completed initial trials in hosted poultry farms and will begin first commercial application in egg production facilities in California's central valley.
TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +11%.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +9%.
Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) +9% on being acquired by Nvidia.
USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) +9%.
China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) +8%.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +8%.
Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) +6%.
CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) +6%.
