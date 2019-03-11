Axovant Sciences up 48% premarket gene therapy data

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) is up 48% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive data on two of its gene therapy candidates.

Three-month results from AXO-Lenti-PD in Parkinson's disease patients (Phase 1/2 SUNRISE-PD study) showed a 55% average improvement from baseline in OFF score.

Three-month data on AXO-AAV-GM2 in a patient with advanced infantile Tay-Sachs disease showed no serious adverse events and no clinical relevant laboratory abnormalities. The patient experienced stable disease from baseline to month 3 with no brain deterioration as measured by MRI.