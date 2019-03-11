UBS, StanChart settle case over 2009 Hong Kong IPO: Reuters

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) agree to settle a case of alleged misconduct related to a 2009 IPO in Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

UBS +1.5% in premarket trading.

The banks reached the settlement with Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission before the two companies were scheduled to appeal disciplinary action by the SFC over alleged misconduct during the listing of a now defunct Chinese timber company, which was led by UBS and StanChart.

UBS was also expected to appeal an 18-month ban on sponsoring IPOs in Hong Kong.

Details of the settlement will be released later.