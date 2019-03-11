CGI to acquire a management and IT consulting services firm in Northern Europe and Germany

CGI (NYSE:GIB) announces an all-cash tender offer to acquire Acando for SEK 41.45 per share, equivalent to deal value of SEK 4,320M, including assumption of SEK 93M in net debt.

Offer price represents 44.2% premium to Acando's last closing price.

Acando would add over 2,100 skilled professionals to CGI and for 2018 reported revenue of SEK 2,826M (~C$402M).

CGI says that the Acando transaction is aligned to the metro-market based element of acquisition strategy.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q 2019.