Ross Stores to open 100 new stores in FY19

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) says it opened 22 new Ross Dress for Less and six dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 12 different states in February and March.
The new locations are part of the company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores during FY19.
"These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets, including the Midwest for Ross, and expansion of dd's DISCOUNTS into Oklahoma and Illinois," says Ross Chief Development Officer Jim Fassio
ROST +0.78% premarket to $89.75.
Source: Press Release
