Buckingham doesn't expect big crash impact for BA

All crashes are tragic, however, we don't expect the two MAX 8 crashes to have a meaningful financial impact to Boeing (NYSE:BA), according to Buckingham Research.

"The Lion Air crash was thought to have have been caused by a faulty sensor and the data it provided to the flight control system. "

"From an investor perspective and in our view, we think worst case would be that the Ethiopian crash was caused by a totally new flight control system problem, unrelated to the MCAS system."

"In that case, we think Boeing could need 2-4 months to develop and qualify a temporary and/or permanent software fix and install it."