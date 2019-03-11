BP, Exxon sign deal to help advance Alaska LNG export project

Alaska Gasline says it signed an agreement with BP and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to collaborate on ways to advance the state-owned company's proposed $43.4B Alaska liquefied natural gas project.

The companies say they will work together to identify ways to improve the project's competitiveness and advance the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization to construct the project.

The Alaska LNG project is designed to liquefy 3.5B cf/day of gas for sale to customers in the Asia-Pacific region from a facility to be built on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage to include an 807-mile pipeline from the North Slope.