JPMorgan adds to BetaBuilders ETF line

JPMorgan (JPM +0.8% ) Asset Management adds two more exchange traded funds to its BetaBuilders line.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) to offer large- and mid-cap U.S. equity exposure and seeks investment results closely corresponding to the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index; offered at total cost of 2 basis points.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) seeks investment results that closely follow the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index; total cost of 5 bps.

Both ETFs are expected to list on the Cboe on March 13.

