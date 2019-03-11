Seres teams up with AstraZeneca in cancer; shares up 17%

Thinly traded micro cap Seres Therapeutics (MCRB +17.2% ) is up on average volume in early trade on the heels of its three-year research collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN +0.4% ) aimed at advancing the understanding of how the microbiome may boost the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy, including potential synergy with AZN compounds.

The partnership will assess microbiome-based approaches as a predictor for suitable patients for certain cancer immunotherapies. The parties also plan to evaluate the combination of SER-401 with AZN drugs in a range of cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, AZN will pay MCRB $20M in three installments over two-years with the first payment due at signing. AZN will reimburse MCRB for research activities and will have the option to negotiate for rights to the programs and other discoveries from the collaboration. MCRB will maintain its rights to oncology-targeted microbiome candidates.