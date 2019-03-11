S&P, Nasdaq start higher but Boeing drags Dow lower

Stocks open mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting solid gains but the Dow firmly in the red, as Boeing (-10.6%) cuts more than 300 points from the Dow following this weekend's fatal crash of a 737 MAX 8 plane in Ethiopia that has prompted China and Indonesia to ground all their domestic 737s; Dow -0.6%, S&P +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.8%.
Providing some support for the broader market is Fed Chair Powell's admission in a TV interview that the Fed would be patient with its approach to monetary policy.
European markets are modestly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.9%.
In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by energy (+1.1%), information technology (+0.9%) and financials (+0.7%), while the industrial sector (-1.4%) is the only loser, weighed by Boeing's steep loss.
U.S. Treasury prices are modestly lower, pushing the two-year yield higher by 2 bps to 2.46% and the 10-year yield up 1 bp to 2.64%; the U.S. Dollar Index trades flat at 97.29.
U.S. WTI crude oil +1.5% to $56.90/bbl as Saudi Arabia stands by OPEC's planned production cuts.
