Toys R Us Property I emerges from bankruptcy as Hill Street Properties

Toys R Us Property Company I emerges from bankruptcy as a reorganized entity under the trade name Hill Street Properties LLC.

Investors in Hill Street include Empyrean Capital Partners and Glendon Capital Management.

Retains Raider Hill Advisors for day-to-day operational oversight and management of the portfolio of 168 remaining properties in 40 states, including all leasing, redevelopment, and disposition activities.

"We look forward to working with Hill Street as we continue to market these assets without any interruption of the numerous transactions already under contract or those currently in negotiation," says Raider Hill CEO Daniel Hurwitz.