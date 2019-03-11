Tonix up 19% on new Tonyma study

Nano cap Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +19.3% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume in reaction to the start of enrollment in a new Phase 3 clinical trial, RECOVERY, evaluating Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in a PTSD symptom scale called CAPS-5 at various time points versus placebo, including week 4 which was the best performing subgroup in a previous unsuccessful late-stage study. CAPS-5 was the metric used to support U.S. approval of two currently marketed PTSD treatments.

In the summer of 2018, shares plummeted when the Phase 3 HONOR trial failed to achieve the primary endpoint, mean CAPS-5 change from baseline at week 12. At that time, the company said it intended to design another study.