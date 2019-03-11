Rosehill Resources selects Obsidian's French as new President/CEO

Rosehill Resources (ROSE +1.3% ) names David French as its new President and CEO effective on or before April 30, succeeding Gary Hanna, who has served as Interim President and CEO since September; Hanna will remain Chairman.

French has nearly 30 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently as President and CEO of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) since 2016; he also was President and CEO of Bankers Petroleum during 2013-16 and has held various positions at Apache, McKinsey and other firms.