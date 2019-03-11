Tenax down 6% on start of mid-stage study of levosimendan

Investors appear unmoved with the start of enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial, HELP, evaluating Tenax Therapeutics' (TENX -5.6% ) lead drug levosimendan in patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

The primary endpoint of the 36-subject study is the change from baseline in Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure (PCWP) with bicycle exercise at week 6.

The estimated primary completion date is November.

The company acquired the North American rights to the calcium sensitizer from Phyxius Pharma in 2013.