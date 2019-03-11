India cuts GM cotton seed royalty in latest blow to Monsanto

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.1% ) trades lower after India's government cuts the royalties that local seed companies pay to the company's Monsanto unit for the third time in four years.

The government will reduce royalties paid by Indian seed companies to Monsanto for its genetically modified cotton to 20 rupees for a packet of 450 grams from 39 rupees previously, according to a farm ministry order.

The decision could prompt Monsanto and other foreign seed companies to further scale back investment in the sector, says the director general of the Federation of Seed Industry of India.