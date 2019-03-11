More on Ituran Location and Control Q4 results

Ituran Location (ITRN -0.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 31% Y/Y to $79.2M.

70% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees increased by 24% Y/Y whereas, Product revenues increased by 50% Y/Y.

Overall Q4 margins: Gross declined 230 bps to 48.1%; adj. operating declined 30 bps to 23.9% & adj. EBITDA increased 160 bps to 31.7%.

On September 13, 2018, Ituran closed its acquisition of 81.3% of Road Track Holdings.

Number of subscribers increased to 1.77M at year-end.

The company generated $53.2M in FY operating cash flow.

For FY, the total dividend declared including that of the Q4 of 2018, was $20M, representing 31% of the full year net income.

