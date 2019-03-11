Goldman still prefers leveraged loans over junk bonds

Leveraged loans, on a risk-adjusted basis, have outperformed junk bonds by more than 80 basis points, since Goldman Sachs recommended an overweight allocation in mid-January, Goldman strategist Lotfi Karoui wrote in a March 7 note.

"With the average bid price in the index still at $97, we see room for some capital appreciation and reiterate our preference for leveraged loans over HY bonds."

U.S. leveraged loans returned 4.2% YTD, its second-best showing since 2009, Goldman says.

Upgrades BB-rated bonds to overweight from neutral,remains overweight on B-rated bonds, and reiterates underweight on CCCs.

