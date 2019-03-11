RBC expects Monster Beverage to break out

RBC Capital is out with positive commentary on Monster Beverage (MNST +0.3% ).

"We continue to see 25% upside potential to our $75 base case and 67% upside to our multi-year $100 bull case," notes analyst Ric Mondi.

Mondi and team point to the launch of the Reign line, momentum in China and the new Red Bull pricing strategy as potential catalysts for the beverage stock.

RBC's price target of $100 reps 65% upside potential and is well above the 52-week high of $66.38. Shares of MNST are already up 23% YTD.