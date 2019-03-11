MongoDB backs off unpopular license; MDB +4%

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) pulls its Server Side Public License (SSPL) from consideration at the Open Source Initiative, according to post from CTO Eliot Horowitz.

Key quote: "We continue to believe that the SSPL complies with the Open Source Definition and the four essential software freedoms. However, based on its reception by the members of this list and the greater open source community, the community consensus required to support OSI approval does not currently appear to exist regarding the copyleft provision of SSPL. Thus, in order to be respectful of the time and efforts of the OSI board and this list’s members, we are hereby withdrawing the SSPL from OSI consideration."

MongoDB announced the SSPL in October as a way to hit back at cloud providers using its open source code in a commercialized product without passing on open source benefits to users. Red Hat responded by removing MDB from its Enterprise Linux and Fedora Linux distribution. Amazon launched the DocumentDB managed database that was compatible with MongoDB versions that predate the SSPL license.