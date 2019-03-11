Heron's HTX-011 shows treatment benefit in postop pain study; shares up 1%

Results from a postoperative pain study evaluating Heron Therapeutics' (HRTX +0.7% ) HTX-011, together with an oral regimen of over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers acetaminophen and ibuprofen, for the management of postoperative pain in patients who had a bunion removed (bunionectomy) showed a significant treatment benefit.

77% of patients receiving the combo regimen did not require opioids for their pain through 72 hours post-surgery, well above 29%, 11% and 2%, respectively, for HTX-011 alone, bupivacaine and placebo. All opioid-free patients in the treatment group remained so through 28 days after surgery.

The company's U.S. marketing application seeking approval for HTX-011 for treating postoperative pain is currently under FDA review with an action date of April 30.