Care.com -13% on WSJ report on caregiver screening

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) plunges 13.3% on Friday's after hours WSJ report critical of the company's caregiver screening practices, which have led to "tragic outcomes."

BTIG says the report poses more of a "reputational than legal" risk to the company and notes that CRCM "is clear in its customer communications that it does not verify what caregivers say about themselves."

BTIG thinks Care.com should focus on shortening the notification windows once it finds out a caregiver has a police record and make its alerts "highly prominent."