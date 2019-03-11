Sprint pounds AT&T again over 'fake 5G' claims

Sprint (S -0.6% ) is again taking AT&T (T +0.7% ) to task over "fake 5G" claims.

The No. 4 wireless carrier took out a full-page ad in the Sunday New York Times accusing AT&T of misleading its customers by using "5G Evolution" branding for services on its 4G LTE network.

“AT&T is not offering its customers 5G but is delighted by the confusion they’ve caused with their deceptive ‘5G E’ marketing and attempt to convince consumers that they’ve already won the 5G race,” says Sprint's David Tovar.

Sprint sued AT&T in early February over the branding claims.