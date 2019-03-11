Citigroup to set up Singapore currency trading hub

Citigroup (C +1.1% ) is planning to set up an electronic currency trading and pricing platform in Singapore, adding to FX trading engine systems it has already set up in Tokyo, New York, and London.

The system, expected to start in Q4, will support 23 spot currencies and 13 deliverable emerging market currencies.

The expansion is expected to boost liquidity into Singapore's currency market, which posted $517B in daily average trading volume in 2016, exceeding Hong Kong and Japan, according to a Bank for International Settlements survey.