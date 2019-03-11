Yatra +38% on Ebix buyout offer

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is offering to buy Indian travel services company Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) for $336M in cash and stock.

The $7/share offer price is a 84% premium to Yatra's Friday close. But Ebix says it may reduce the offer if it doesn't receive a positive response from Yatra's board. Ebix could withdraw the offer if Yatra doesn't let due diligence start by March 18.

Ebix wants to merge Yatra into its Indian EbixCash subsidiary and expects the deal to add $0.25 to $0.30 for shareholders of the combined company.