Penn lawmakers signal willingness to help save nuclear power plants

Legislation is expected to be introduced today designed to pump hundreds of millions of ratepayer dollars into Three Mile Island and Pennsylvania's other nuclear power plants, which could spark debate over whether the plants deserve what critics say is a bailout.

The debate in the Pennsylvania legislature will run up against a June 1 deadline when Three Mile Island owner Exelon (EXC +0.2% ) has said it will begin the process of shutting down the financially struggling plant that was the site of a partial meltdown 40 years ago.

The bill's sponsor says the plan would cost ratepayers ~$500M/year by requiring nuclear power to get the sort of preferential treatment received by solar and wind power under a 2004 state law, which he says would pale in comparison to the multibillion-dollar hit to Pennsylvania's economy if the state's five nuclear power plants shut down.

Pennsylvania, the second biggest nuclear power state, has five nuclear power plants owned by EXC, FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), Talen Energy, PSEG (NYSE:PEG) and 14 rural electric cooperatives.