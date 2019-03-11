NRF sees retail sales rising around 4% this year

The National Retail Federations continues to forecast that 2019 retail sales will increase 3.8% and 4.4% to more than $3.8T.

The NRF issued its update after factoring in the January retail sales report and revision for December.

"The January rebound further calls into question the accuracy and reliability of the December data. The processing of the delayed data is still unclear, and the volatility of the figures reported is difficult to explain at this point," notes NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.

