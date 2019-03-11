Siemens, Danish firm to back $2.5B U.S. project to transmit wind, solar

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.3% ) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are backing the construction of a $2.5B, 349-mile-long electrical-transmission line that would carry wind and solar energy from Iowa into the Chicago area, according to the project’s developer.

The link would allow renewable energy from the Upper Midwest to travel all the way into the eastern U.S. by hooking up to the PJM Interconnection, the power grid that serves all or part of 13 states including Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The project is described as "a giant extension cord" designed to carry electricity on buried direct current lines; the developers expect that going underground on an existing railroad right of way will make it easier to obtain permits and local permission, a strategy they say was used before in expanding high-speed internet networks.

The project still needs to obtain certain state and federal permits and needs to sign up shippers to contract for capacity on the line.