Qatar Petroleum buys 25% stake in Mozambique exploration block from Eni

Qatar Petroleum says it agrees to acquire a 25.5% stake in block A5A in the Angoche basin offshore Mozambique from Eni (E +0.7% ) for an undisclosed sum.

Following regulatory approvals in Mozambique, operator Eni would own a 34% participating interest in the block, while Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Qatar Petroleum would each hold 25.5% and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos would hold 15%.

Separately, Eni and Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz plan to make a joint bid to develop the Abai block in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian sea.