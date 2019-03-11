Boeing pares big losses; shares now down 5.6%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares continue to pare heavy losses, with the stock most recently down 5.6% to $398.52 (after falling as much as 13% ).

Besides a research note from Buckingham, which doesn't expect a big impact from the second 737 MAX 8 crash, "lessons from history show that such accidents do surprisingly little damage to the business of selling aircraft," Jon Sindreu writes in WSJ.

"In 2013, Boeing faced a big disruption when the FAA halted all flights using its 787 Dreamliner, which was then state of the art, following several incidents and emergency landings caused by the plane’s faulty lithium-ion batteries. The jets stayed grounded for four months while Boeing designed a fix and waited for a green light from regulators. Boeing’s shares lagged the broader stock market for a couple of months, but by the time the problem was fixed they had already more than made up for the underperformance. For the whole of 2013, Boeing stock rose 81%, far ahead of the S&P 500."

"Airlines are also unlikely to turn away its latest iteration, even if it needs an expensive overhaul. The Lion Air accident doesn’t seem to have affected Boeing’s order book."