Canada to institute tighter restrictions on opioid marketing

Effective in June, Health Canada will institute new regulations related to the marketing of Class B opioids, a class of painkillers equal to or stronger than morphine.

The new requirements will include regulatory sign-off on all printed and electronic promotional materials which cannot be changed in any way and must convey features and benefits in a "balanced way."

Drugmakers may submit comments before the restrictions are finalized next month.

The regulator has also launched an online platform called Stop Illegal Marketing of Drug and Devices, designed to educate consumers on the new rules while providing an easy way to report non-compliant activities.