Wells Fargo CEO set for grilling in Congress Tuesday

Wells Fargo (WFC +0.4% ) CEO Tim Sloan appears before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and legislators are likely to press him on the bank's ongoing problems and how much he's been able to accomplish.

The testimony occurs as the bank also deals with a number of federal regulatory agencies. The Comptroller of the Currency, one of the bank's main regulators, is considering the unusual step of forcing out additional top execs or directors. It's also considering charging the bank a special fee because it spends so much time dealing with Wells Fargo, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Sloan took over as CEO in October 2016, soon after a scandal erupted over millions of bogus customer accounts created at its retail branches. In the years since, a number of other problems emerged in other business units.

In Sloan's prepared statement for the testimony, he says: "We have gone above and beyond what is required in disclosing these issues in our public filings, we have worked to remedy these issues, and, most importantly, we have worked to address root causes that allowed them to occur in the first place."

