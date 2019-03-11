QVC exits France to refocus on other markets

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA +0.6% ) will shut down QVC's network and digital operations in France as of Wednesday.

The French operation had underperformed "in large part due to unique in-market structural challenges and market dynamics that evolved in the years following the launch of the operation," says the company's Aidan O'Meara.

The company will refocus resources and believes it can better focus on other existing markets.

About 154 employees are affected by the closure. Customers in France will need to shop with QVC through QVC UK and QVC Germany.