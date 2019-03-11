Offshore workers start strike at Total's North Sea platforms

Workers on three North Sea platforms owned by Total (TOT +0.6% ) begin the first of a series of strikes in a dispute over new offshore work rotations, which the Unite union says would be dangerous to employee health.

The union says the first 24-hour strike will be followed by four more in the coming weeks - March 19, March 27, April 2 and April 12.

The dispute by contract workers follows strikes last year by TOT's own staff over the change to three weeks on, three weeks off patterns, which eventually was resolved, partly through improvements in pay.

TOT says production from the Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms will continue during the strike action.