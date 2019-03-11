Trump's budget proposal features $8.6B for wall, increased defense spending

President Donald Trump's proposed $4.7T fiscal 2020 budget calls for cutting regular non-defense discretionary spending by 9% while increasing defense spending and including $8.6B for a border wall.

Among individual department cuts: EPA funding level would be cut by 31% vs. December's level; State Department's level down by 23%; and Housing and Urban Development's budget would be cut by 16%.

Overall defense spending would get a $34B increase to $750B next year.

Under the blueprint, the budget doesn't balance in 10 years and shows a $202B deficit in 2029, assuming economic growth at an average of 3% for the decade, rosier than many economists' estimates.

The budget proposal is likely to be dismissed by Congress and increases the threat of another government shutdown in the fall.

