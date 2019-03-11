Duke Energy's integrated resource plan under fire in North Carolina

Duke Energy's (DUK -0.1% ) proposed 15-year integrated resource plan for North Carolina is too expensive, maintains old and inefficient coal plants, and builds unnecessary gas plants, according to environmental advocates represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office also argues that DUK's modeling should test a "wider range of storage technologies paired with renewable energy" while also taking into account the costs to ratepayers from climate change caused by gas-fired generation.

DUK defends its IRP, saying it is making progress in cleaning up its energy mix and noting it has retired 30 coal units in the Carolinas and five others have shutdown dates.

Separately in Indiana, DUK says it will create a corrective action plan for its coal ash ponds in the state after mandatory groundwater testing found the ponds have contaminants at levels higher than groundwater protection standards.